16-year-old shot to death in Gwinnett, 17-year-old charged with murder

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested on murder and other charges after a 16-year-old was shot to death at a Gwinnett County apartment complex earlier this month, authorities said.
Jason Joel Ortiz was booked into the Gwinnett jail Tuesday evening on counts of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, jail records show.
Jose Yair Batz, 16, was found dead from a gunshot wound around 4 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Huntington Ridge apartments on Windsor Woods Lane, police said. At the time, investigators said the incident appeared to stem from an argument between the victim and another man.
More than two weeks later, police took Ortiz into custody, but the investigation remains open. No additional details have been shared about the circumstances around the shooting, and police did not say why they charged Ortiz with armed robbery.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (4377) or visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department
