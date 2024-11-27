16-year-old shot to death in Gwinnett, 17-year-old charged with murder

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested on murder and other charges after a 16-year-old was shot to death at a Gwinnett County apartment complex earlier this month, authorities said.

Jason Joel Ortiz was booked into the Gwinnett jail Tuesday evening on counts of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, jail records show.

Jose Yair Batz, 16, was found dead from a gunshot wound around 4 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Huntington Ridge apartments on Windsor Woods Lane, police said. At the time, investigators said the incident appeared to stem from an argument between the victim and another man.