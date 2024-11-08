Breaking: Trump’s lawyers will seek to dismiss Georgia election interference case
Gwinnett police investigate fatal shooting at Norcross apartments

The suspected homicide took place Friday afternoon at the Huntington Ridge Apartments in Norcross, Gwinnett County police said.

Henri Hollis

Henri Hollis

By
50 minutes ago

Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Norcross, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, but officials plan to address the media at the scene, a police spokesman said.

The suspected homicide took place Friday afternoon at the Huntington Ridge Apartments, police said. The complex is just off Buford Highway near Best Friend Park.

Police did not say who was killed or if a suspect had been arrested.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

