Gwinnett police investigate fatal shooting at Norcross apartments

Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Norcross, authorities said.
Few details were immediately available, but officials plan to address the media at the scene, a police spokesman said.
The suspected homicide took place Friday afternoon at the Huntington Ridge Apartments, police said. The complex is just off Buford Highway near Best Friend Park.
Police did not say who was killed or if a suspect had been arrested.
