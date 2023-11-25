16-year-old boy shot during gathering at SW Atlanta home

A teenager was shot Friday evening during a large gathering at a home in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the house in the 1200 block of Calhoun Place in the Mozley Park neighborhood around 11:45 p.m. and located the 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, according to authorities. The victim, whom police said was struck on his lower extremity, was alert when taken to a hospital.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that the teen was standing outside with friends when the suspect shot him. Officials have not said whether the gunman was at the gathering or if the incident was targeted.