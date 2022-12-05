Atlanta faith leaders call for end to youth violence

Credit: Family photos Credit: Family photos

On Saturday, a 15-year-old girl was killed at a Clayton County party attended by hundreds of high school students, authorities said.

“We are dealing with a proliferation of gun violence,” said the Rev. Shanan Jones, president of Concerned Black Clergy. “Now we’re hearing about another 15-year-old who lost their life before we could even have a funeral service for young Zyion Charles.”

Zyion’s funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in southwest Atlanta, family spokesman James Davenport said. Following the service, mourners are planning a “peace march” to the State Capitol where they will call for additional gun restrictions and an end to the senseless killing of children.

Investigators last week released surveillance video of two suspects in the Midtown shootings, but no arrests have been announced.

“We cannot afford to stand idly by and let the blood of our children run in the streets,” Rev. Timothy McDonald III told those in attendance.

The longtime pastor, who served as special assistant for community concerns for former Mayor Maynard Jackson, didn’t mince words when it came to his criticism of Georgia’s “Constitutional Carry” legislation. McDonald and other interfaith leaders called for the bill to repealed, saying that allowing more Georgians to carry guns in public would inevitably lead to more bloodshed.

Bruce Griggs, a former juvenile probation officer who now runs an organization helping at-risk young men, fears youth violence will only worsen if nothing is done. True change, he said, starts at home, in schools and in churches.

“It’s a problem of epidemic proportions,” said Griggs. “This is an issue we need to address statewide. We’ve just got to come together first.”

Organizers and activists say they’re planning meetings with local police departments and elected officials to determine what role faith leaders and philanthropists can play in reducing Atlanta’s gun violence.

“We’re seeing this happen over and over again,” Jones said. “A 12-year-old. A 15-year-old with dreams of going to the Olympics. Dead. ... We must be the voice of consciousness, reason and sanity and say that it must end.”

Davenport, the spokesman for the Charles family, said Zyion’s mother is still struggling following the death of her oldest son, who had a twin sister.

“This young lady has four other children,” he said, noting they are 12, 9, 6 and 5. “You have to imagine she’s taking it very hard.”

Zyion’s funeral service is tentatively planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, but could be held earlier in the day.