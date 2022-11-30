ajc logo
X

Second child dies after shooting at 17th Street bridge in Atlanta

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

A second child has died following a shooting on the 17th Street bridge, according to investigators.

Cameron Jackson, 15, was one of six victims shot Saturday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. He had been in critical condition, investigators said.

Atlanta police will provide an update this afternoon in the investigation into the shooting.

Zyion Charles died Saturday night after being shot on the 17th Street bridge, according to police. Investigators have said a group of children and teenagers were escorted off the Atlantic Station property for violating a 3 p.m. curfew and unruly behavior.

Moments later, shots were fired on the nearby bridge, killing the seventh-grader and injuring others. No arrests have been announced in the case, but investigators have said the shootings appeared to be gang-related.

The morning after the deadly shooting, city leaders called on the community for help in fighting gun violence.

ExploreFamily of slain 12-year-old says the system failed him

“When a 12-year-old dies in our city — on our city streets ... the whole village has a responsibility, and the whole village is impacted,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Sunday morning at a news conference, where he was joined by police Chief Darin Schierbaum and Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring.

Then on Monday, Zyion’s mother and grandmother spoke publicly in front of the Atlanta City Council’s public safety committee, their raw emotions still flowing. The boy’s family knew he was troubled and tried previously to get the police involved.

“I cried out for help,” Deerica Charles, Zyion’s mother, told the council. “I cried out for it. I promise y’all, I cried out for it.”

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Deerica Charles said Zyion changed when she stopped treating his mental illness after his allergic reaction to the medication. Zyion’s grandmother said several older teenagers made him participate in vehicle break-ins, even after she asked their parents to intervene.

Sandra Durden, the boy’s grandmother, told council members Zyion was asleep when she left her home on Saturday. When she returned, he was gone.

“Then we got the call that he was dead,” Durden said.

Durden, like Zyion’s mother, said she also tried to get the boy help.

“He can’t be locked up now,” Durden said. “He’s dead. The system has failed us again. Again.”

Funeral arrangements were pending Wednesday for Zyion, who attended Kipp Soul Academy.

A 3:30 p.m. press conference is planned at police headquarters. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be in attendance.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter
Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Runoff for US Senate will cost Georgia taxpayers millions of dollars2h ago

Credit: Associated Press

Bradley’s Buzz: The obstacles facing Brent Key at Georgia Tech
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Herschel Walker’s stumbles complicate final stretch of his runoff bid
8h ago

Credit: Special to the AJC

This former Dawg will cheer for Tigers in SEC Championship
6h ago

Credit: Special to the AJC

This former Dawg will cheer for Tigers in SEC Championship
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: File Photo

Cop’s killer dies in prison while on suicide watch, attorney says
2h ago
Flowery Branch woman arrested, accused of shooting neighbor over barking dogs
3h ago
DFCS had prior involvement with mother of child found dead in East Point fire
5h ago
Featured

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top