Second child dies after shooting at 17th Street bridge in Atlanta

The morning after the deadly shooting, city leaders called on the community for help in fighting gun violence.

“When a 12-year-old dies in our city — on our city streets ... the whole village has a responsibility, and the whole village is impacted,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Sunday morning at a news conference, where he was joined by police Chief Darin Schierbaum and Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring.

Then on Monday, Zyion’s mother and grandmother spoke publicly in front of the Atlanta City Council’s public safety committee, their raw emotions still flowing. The boy’s family knew he was troubled and tried previously to get the police involved.

“I cried out for help,” Deerica Charles, Zyion’s mother, told the council. “I cried out for it. I promise y’all, I cried out for it.”

Credit: Atlanta Police Department Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Deerica Charles said Zyion changed when she stopped treating his mental illness after his allergic reaction to the medication. Zyion’s grandmother said several older teenagers made him participate in vehicle break-ins, even after she asked their parents to intervene.

Sandra Durden, the boy’s grandmother, told council members Zyion was asleep when she left her home on Saturday. When she returned, he was gone.

“Then we got the call that he was dead,” Durden said.

Durden, like Zyion’s mother, said she also tried to get the boy help.

“He can’t be locked up now,” Durden said. “He’s dead. The system has failed us again. Again.”

Funeral arrangements were pending Wednesday for Zyion, who attended Kipp Soul Academy.

A 3:30 p.m. press conference is planned at police headquarters. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be in attendance.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.