Candlelight vigil for homicide victim in DeKalb turns deadly as youths shot

During the event, the suspect walked up to the victim and shot him before fleeing the location on foot.

McCune, 18, died at a hospital Friday after being shot during an attempted break-in. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Gresham Road shortly after 5 p.m. and found McCune; Jacqueze Grier, 23; and a 15-year-old boy shot outside a home, according to police. Police said they were taken to a hospital with serious injuries and at least one was in critical condition.

Another man, identified as 30-year-old Telvin Thomas, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and was then linked to the incident, police said.

The three remaining suspects are in custody and are expected to be charged with felony murder because of their role in the incident, police said. Thomas and Grier will also be charged with home invasion.

The resident at the home who fired at the suspects was not expected to be charged.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.