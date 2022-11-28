Candlelight vigil for homicide victim in DeKalb turns deadly as youths shot

A candlelight vigil Sunday night in DeKalb County for a recent homicide victim turned deadly when a shooting claimed the life of a 17-year-old and injured two other youths, police said.
At 6:18 pm, officers responded to the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Parkway in reference to a person shot, said Lt. Shane Smith of the DeKalb County Police Department. When they arrived, they located a 17-year-old male deceased at the scene.
Police also found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the hand, who was stable when transported to an area hospital.
Meanwhile, an 11-year-old boy arrived at the Walmart at 2427 Gresham Road with a gunshot wound to his finger, Smith said. The boy advised he was at the vigil when the shooting began. He was also transported to an area hospital.
The vigil was being held in remembrance of Taneaious McCune, who was killed Friday at a Gresham Road address.
During the event, the suspect walked up to the victim and shot him before fleeing the location on foot.
McCune, 18, died at a hospital Friday after being shot during an attempted break-in. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Gresham Road shortly after 5 p.m. and found McCune; Jacqueze Grier, 23; and a 15-year-old boy shot outside a home, according to police. Police said they were taken to a hospital with serious injuries and at least one was in critical condition.
Another man, identified as 30-year-old Telvin Thomas, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and was then linked to the incident, police said.
The three remaining suspects are in custody and are expected to be charged with felony murder because of their role in the incident, police said. Thomas and Grier will also be charged with home invasion.
The resident at the home who fired at the suspects was not expected to be charged.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Atlanta Police Department