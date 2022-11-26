3 men injured, including minor, in shooting at DeKalb home

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Gresham Road shortly after 5 p.m. and found three men shot outside a home, according to police. One of the victims is a minor, but their age was not released. Police said all victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries and at least one man is in critical condition.

Several people who were involved in the incident were detained at the scene with assistance from SWAT. Authorities have not said how many people were detained or if anyone has been charged.