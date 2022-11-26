ajc logo
3 men injured, including minor, in shooting at DeKalb home

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Several people detained on scene

Two men and one minor were injured Friday afternoon in a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Gresham Road shortly after 5 p.m. and found three men shot outside a home, according to police. One of the victims is a minor, but their age was not released. Police said all victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries and at least one man is in critical condition.

Several people who were involved in the incident were detained at the scene with assistance from SWAT. Authorities have not said how many people were detained or if anyone has been charged.

No information was released about what led up to the shooting as the scene remains active and detectives continue interviewing victims and witnesses.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

