13-year-old injured in drive-by shooting at SW Atlanta apartments, cops say

The 13-year-old boy was found shot at the Pavilion Place apartment complex in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue around 6:15 p.m., officials said. The victim, who was said to be alert, was taken to a hospital.

The investigation revealed that the teen was walking with a group and was shot by a gunman who was in a moving vehicle, according to police. Information on the suspect was not provided.

Atlanta police did not say if the boy was the intended target or what may have led to the shooting.

Pavilion Place is among the 275 complexes identified in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods. From 2017 to 2021, police reported 167 crimes at the complex, which included six homicides, 51 aggravated assaults, 12 robberies and a child molestation.

In October 2020, Eva Jones, 59, was killed after being struck multiple times in her sleep during a drive-by shooting at the complex, police previously said. A 16-year-old was charged with murder and 29-year-old Shykil Scott was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

In November 2018, police said Sonja Star Harrison, 14, was killed when a bullet tore through the ceiling of her Pavilion Place apartment.

