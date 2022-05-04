12 charged in Easter Sunday street ‘takeover’ incident in Roswell, police say

“These arrests send a clear message, not just from the Roswell Police Department but from our communities as well: reckless and stunt driving in our cities won’t be tolerated,” Roswell police Chief James Conroy said in a statement.

Conroy added that the department has shared evidence with other jurisdictions that may lead to additional charges.

Police identified 21-year-old Jhoan Castro-Delgado of Bethlehem as the lone suspect who was not arrested. Warrants were taken out against him on charges of reckless stunt driving, fleeing and attempting to elude and driving on the wrong side of the road, Lupo said.

According to Lupo, those arrested include:

Anthony Marquez-Argueta, 21, of Atlanta, charged with interference with government property, obstruction and obstructing highways;

Luis Perea-Perez, 26, of Marietta, charged with reckless stunt driving and driving on a suspended license;

Juan Christopher Torres Herrera, 19, of Lawrenceville, charged with reckless stunt driving and driving on a suspended license;

Nikolas Fernandez, 19, of Lilburn, charged with non-driver participation in a reckless driving exhibition;

Taylor Levey, 19, of Roswell, charged with non-driver participation in a reckless driving exhibition;

Osman Yildirim, 18, of Marietta, charged with non-driver participation in a reckless driving exhibition;

Kevin Valencia, 19, of Smyrna, charged with non-driver participation in a reckless driving exhibition;

Mario Ruiz, 18, of Buford, charged with non-driver participation in a reckless driving exhibition;

Ericka Rodriguez-Caba, 22, of Sugar Hill, charged with non-driver participation in a reckless driving exhibition;

A 17-year-old girl from Alpharetta, who was not identified because she is a minor, charged with non-driver participation in a reckless driving exhibition;

And 19-year-old Jose Serna-Ruvalcaba, of Lawrenceville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Anyone with additional information about this incident or the whereabouts of Castro-Delgado is asked to contact the Roswell police traffic enforcement unit at 770-640-4100 or TrafficEnforcement@roswellgov.com. Anonymous information can be shared through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.