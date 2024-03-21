Crime & Public Safety

1 killed in shooting at apartment near Decatur

DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal shooting near Decatur early Thursday morning.

A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex near Decatur just after midnight Thursday, according to authorities.

DeKalb County police got a call at around 12:30 a.m. about a person being shot at The Clarion Apartments off DeKalb Industrial Way just outside Decatur. Responding officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. He had already died.

A bullet broke the blinds and a window to an apartment in DeKalb County after gunfire left one man dead Thursday.

No other details, including the victim’s name, have been released by police. It’s not clear if police have identified a suspect.

Investigators were still at the scene in the early morning hours Thursday. A bullet hole pierced the blinds and glass of one of the apartment’s windows.

A group inspects the exterior of an apartment where a fatal shooting unfolded just after midnight Thursday.

