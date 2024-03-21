1 killed in shooting at apartment near Decatur

A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex near Decatur just after midnight Thursday, according to authorities.
DeKalb County police got a call at around 12:30 a.m. about a person being shot at The Clarion Apartments off DeKalb Industrial Way just outside Decatur. Responding officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. He had already died.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
No other details, including the victim’s name, have been released by police. It’s not clear if police have identified a suspect.
Investigators were still at the scene in the early morning hours Thursday. A bullet hole pierced the blinds and glass of one of the apartment’s windows.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author