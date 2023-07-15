1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say

A collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in Gwinnett County turned deadly after police said the bike slammed into a nearby pedestrian Thursday evening.

A 2020 Kawasaki ZX636 was heading northbound on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. when a 2015 Ford Explorer turned left in front of it from Rogers Bridge Road, according to Duluth police. The motorcycle rider tried to avoid the collision, police said, but was unsuccessful and hit the SUV.

The rider quickly lost control after the crash and became separated from the motorcycle, police said. The bike then hit a pedestrian on the east side of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, killing the pedestrian.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities did not say whether anyone had been charged in the crash, and the name of the pedestrian was not provided.

Duluth police investigators said they continue looking into the collision and are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video, including information on the driving of the motorcycle, to contact Sgt. W. Alexander at walexander@duluthpd.com or 770-814-6990.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.