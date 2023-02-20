X
1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb shooting near rec center

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to police.

DeKalb officers got a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 2200 block of Pinewood Drive, not far from the N.H. Scott Recreation Center. Responding officers found a man, identified only as being in his 40s, lying in the street with a gunshot wound, police said in a statement. They also found another man, believed to be in his 60s, with a gunshot wound and in critical condition.

The second victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the statement read. Police did not disclose the condition of the surviving victim.

The initial investigation indicates that the men may have shot each other, according to police.

It is not clear what sparked the shooting or if any charges will be filed. No other details were released.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

