1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb shooting near rec center

DeKalb officers got a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 2200 block of Pinewood Drive, not far from the N.H. Scott Recreation Center. Responding officers found a man, identified only as being in his 40s, lying in the street with a gunshot wound, police said in a statement. They also found another man, believed to be in his 60s, with a gunshot wound and in critical condition.

The second victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the statement read. Police did not disclose the condition of the surviving victim.