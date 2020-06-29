Officials ID man shot, killed near Old Fourth Ward skatepark

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 11 p.m. when officers arrived at the park, which is located off Willoughby Way and the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

He was taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, where he died, according to Atlanta police. He was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office as 37-year-old Andrew Callahan, a freelance photographer.