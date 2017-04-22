Florida man convicted of killing former FSU mascot in gumbo spice dispute

On June 23, 2015, Thompson and Halley began arguing about how many spices to add to the gumbo they were making at Buddy’s Seafood Market. The argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation involving a two-by-four and a pocket knife. The pair separated, but Thompson is accused of starting up the fight again, this time with a decorative sword. Halley tried to defend himself with a mop handle, but suffered stab wounds to the abdomen. Halley died two days later. Surveillance video captured the incident and was used by the prosecution to argue their case. Halley was known in the community for serving as Chief Osceola, the Florida State University mascot, from 2004 to 2007.