Court clerk dispute flares up in routine item

“I’m going to make a prediction here,” he said. “I know how this is going to play out.”

Pitts said he will “guarantee” that when Robinson retires, Alexander will rehire her as a consultant making “$50,000, $100,000, $200,000 — who knows?”

“You may be OK with it. I’m not OK with it,” Pitts said, adding that it “doesn’t smell right.”

Robinson approached the lectern and said she has worked for the county for almost 50 years, and it’s just time for her to retire. She plans to stay at home with her elderly mother, she said.

“I would like to do that in decency,” Robinson said.

She placed the acknowledgement of Alexander’s job title on the commission agenda because she was legally required to do so, she said.

Robinson called Pitts’ prediction disrespectful, insulting and untrue.

“I would like an apology from you,” she said.

Pitts refused to apologize, but other commissioners did and thanked Robinson for her years of service.

The acknowledgement finally passed 4-1 with Pitts opposed, Hall abstaining and Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. absent.