Robinson, Fulton court clerk, to retire

Robinson was elected as Superior Court clerk, but has also served as Magistrate Court clerk since 2016, two years after that court’s creation. Magistrate judges have said not enough of the clerk’s 140 or so staff members were allocated to them to handle their case loads.

Kirk sued Robinson in 2019 to compel her to perform “mandatory legal duties,” but dropped that suit less than a year later. In an unprecedented move, all 10 of the Fulton County Magistrate Court judges recently signed a letter saying they have “lost confidence” in Robinson.

Robinson did not address that dispute in her retirement announcement, but in mid-March she told Fulton commissioners she had been “as gracious as I can,” but said Kirk would not talk to her.

At that March 15 meeting, commissioners passed a resolution sponsored by Chairman Robb Pitts urging the consolidation of clerk functions — so Robinson’s office would serve not only Superior Court and Magistrate Court but also State Court.

The news release says Alexander will be responsible for “efficiently processing and safeguarding all of Fulton County’s criminal, civil, and real estate records (to name a few), as well as administering the Board of Equalization for the state’s largest county. Additionally, Alexander will provide support to members of the Fulton County judicial bench and other justice partners as needed.”

Alexander is an Atlanta native who holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s in public administration from Georgia State University, and previously owned a consulting firm that focused on improving government efficiency through technology, according to the news release.