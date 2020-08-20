Cherokee County OKs extended COVID-19 paid leave

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has authorized additional paid leave for county employees who may have used up the 14 days provided for under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act yet need more time off.
The county recognizes existing leave policies “may not be sufficient to deal with all scenarios that arise for employees” exposed to COVID-19 and required to quarantine or isolate, according to a resolution approved by commissioners.
The resolution cites scenarios that could justify up to two additional weeks of paid leave, including prolonged exposure to COVID-19 positive individuals, experiencing symptoms of the disease and advised to quarantine while awaiting a diagnosis, or diagnosed with coronavirus and advised to isolate.
The measure also provides for additional paid leave beyond 28 days for those who test positive for the illness. Information: https://bit.ly/2CIemm9