Cherokee County OKs extended COVID-19 paid leave

The county recognizes existing leave policies “may not be sufficient to deal with all scenarios that arise for employees” exposed to COVID-19 and required to quarantine or isolate, according to a resolution approved by commissioners.

The resolution cites scenarios that could justify up to two additional weeks of paid leave, including prolonged exposure to COVID-19 positive individuals, experiencing symptoms of the disease and advised to quarantine while awaiting a diagnosis, or diagnosed with coronavirus and advised to isolate.