City of Atlanta awards $1M in youth development grants

Grant recipients were chosen based on how local organizations use innovative programming to serve youth disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A third round of grants will be announced in the coming weeks and will be chosen based on an organization’s ability to increase the number of students it serves.

Interested organizations can apply at this link which will reopen in the future.

Organizations, businesses or individuals interested in partnering with the city on the initiative can register at ATLYearoftheYouth.com/Partners or contact Janean Lewis, a youth policy advisor to the mayor, at atlyouth@atlantaga.gov.