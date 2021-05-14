Canton man indicted on murder charges, claimed girlfriend shot herself

Jesse Lamar Simmons, 42, of Canton, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence, online court records show.

According to the initial investigation, Simmons called 911 and told the dispatcher that his girlfriend, 55-year-old Tammy Gilbert, had shot herself in a suicide attempt.