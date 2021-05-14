Canton man indicted on murder charges, claimed girlfriend shot herself

A Cherokee County man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2019 has been indicted on multiple charges, including murder.
Jesse Lamar Simmons, 42, of Canton, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence, online court records show.
According to the initial investigation, Simmons called 911 and told the dispatcher that his girlfriend, 55-year-old Tammy Gilbert, had shot herself in a suicide attempt.
Police responded to a home on Lower Burris Road around 8 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2019, where they found Gilbert suffering from a gunshot wound, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Gilbert was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she died.
“After reviewing evidence at the scene, interviewing people that were in the home at the time of the incident and interviewing Simmons, detectives charged Simmons with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes,” officials with the Cherokee sheriff’s office said in a news release at the time.
Simmons was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center the day of Gilbert’s death, and he remains there without bond.