Campus protests spreading across the nation

19 minutes ago

Columbia University. California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt. University of Connecticut. Princeton University. Northwestern University. University of Texas at Austin. George Washington University. Virginia Tech. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. University of Florida. University of Utah. Portland State University.

Those are just some of the college campuses in the U.S. dealing with protests against the war in Gaza. The demonstrators have occupied buildings and clashed with police while some protests have been peaceful.

Credit: TNS

Website files for bankruptcy amid lawsuit by Fulton County election workers

Credit: Fletcher Page

LIVE UPDATES
What is GILEE, the program sending local police to train in Israel?
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian’s new website ‘proudly’ promotes its Peach State plans

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Georgia Supreme Court overturns attorney’s road rage murder conviction

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: AP

AP sources: US drug control agency to reclassify marijuana in historic move
8m ago
Multifaith leaders denounce police response to Emory protests
16m ago
Georgia college leaders defend protest actions
35m ago
1h ago
Credit: AP

Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days