Cars arrive at 55 Glenlake Parkway NE, in Sandy Springs where office workers at UPS streamed back into work on Monday, March, 4, 2024 the first day a new policy requiring them to come into work in person five days a week took effect. The new policy, announced in January, (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Sandy Springs-based UPS reported that its revenue and profit continued to decline in the first quarter, but its CEO sees a recovery to growth in the future.

The shipping giant reported $1.1 billion in net income for the first three months of the year, down 41% from $1.9 billion in the same period of 2023.

It had $21.7 billion in first quarter revenue, down 5.3% from $22.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.

But UPS CEO Carol Tomé said the performance was “in line with our expectations.”

“Looking ahead, we expect to return to volume and revenue growth,” she said.

Average daily volume decreased 3.2% in the company’s U.S. domestic segment. But that’s a smaller decline than the 7.4% decrease in the fourth quarter of the year.

Tomé said average daily volume in the U.S. showed improvement “throughout the quarter.”

Looking ahead, UPS reaffirmed its target for full-year results, aiming for $92 billion to $94.5 billion in revenue.

After the declines in revenue and profit in recent quarters, UPS earlier this year announced it was cutting its management headcount by 12,000 employees.

The company reduced its operating expenses by 1.4% in the first quarter to $20.1 billion, from nearly $20.4 billion a year earlier.

UPS has seen an increase in costs with a new labor contract approved last year with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which averted a strike.

The company this year is cutting jobs and adding more automation to move packages to reduce costs, improve efficiency and grow in the future.

UPS is closing about 200 of its more than 1,000 facilities around the country, consolidating the volume into facilities that use robotics and RFID tracking in what it calls a “network of the future,” as it laid out at an investor day last month.

It aims to cut billions in costs over the next five years, and will focus more on areas with promise for high-profit growth including the health care industry and small-and medium-size businesses.

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi

