Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Home Depot buying specialty building products distributor GMS in deal worth about $4.3B

Home Depot is buying specialty building products distributor GMS Inc. in a deal valued at approximately $4.3 billion
FILE - A Home Depot logo sign hands on its facade, Friday, May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A Home Depot logo sign hands on its facade, Friday, May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

Home Depot is buying specialty building products distributor GMS Inc. in a deal valued at approximately $4.3 billion.

The Atlanta home improvement chain said Monday the transaction will help strengthen Home Depot’s relationship with professional contractors.

GMS of Tucker, Georgia, is a distributor of specialty building products including drywall, ceilings, steel framing and other complementary products related to construction and remodeling projects in residential and commercial end markets.

As part of the deal, a subsidiary of Home Depot’s SRS Distribution Inc. will start a cash tender offer to buy all outstanding shares of GMS for $110 per share. The total equity value of the transaction is approximately $4.3 billion. The deal is worth about $5.5 billion, including debt.

Last year, Home Depot purchased SRS Distribution, a materials provider for professionals, in a deal valued at approximately $18.25 billion including debt. SRS provides materials for professionals like roofers, landscapers and pool contractors.

The GMS transaction is expected to close by the end of fiscal 2025. Shares of the company jumped 11% in premarket trading. Home Depot shares slipped less than 1%.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A home for sale in Sudbury, Mass., is shown on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Credit: AP

Housing red flag: Data show increase in cancellations of home purchase agreements versus a year ago

May home sales barely move as high mortgage rates, prices, weigh on housing market

Atlanta rapidly grows data center footprint amid fervent competition

Data centers have become one of the fastest-growing uses for industrial land in the United States as companies digitize and internet usage grows.

The Latest

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, speaks with Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, during the four-day Financing for Development meeting in the southern city of Seville, Spain, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Angel Garcia)

Credit: AP

Nations meet in Spain for UN effort to raise trillions to combat poverty without the US

26m ago

22 Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israeli forces fire on crowds at food aid sites, medics say

34m ago

Iran raises death toll from war with Israel to more than 900

35m ago

Featured

Roey Shoshan sits inside the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta in Dunwoody on Friday, June 27, 2025. Shoshan was born and raised in Israel and has lived in the United States for more than a decade. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

‘Leaves a tremendous mark on you’: Georgians recount arduous journeys home

In the midst of their travels, several Georgians found themselves at the center of a war zone when the Israeli Air Force preemptively struck Iran on June 13.

‘Diseases of despair’ afflict construction industry in Georgia

Male construction workers face a suicide rate 75% higher than that of the general population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1 dead, another critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood

2m ago