“After coming off a difficult market in 2023, the small package industry is poised to return to growth in 2024 and beyond,” Tomé said in a written statement. “Over the next three years, we plan to make bold moves to create a growth flywheel in premium markets, while at the same time drive higher productivity and efficiency.”

Executives are presenting their plans at an investor day and analyst conference at the UPS air hub in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday.

UPS moves millions of packages a day and the company is a global economic bellwether for the health of consumers and businesses.

In recent years, UPS has increased its focus on particular segments it sees as having the most promise for high-profit growth, including the health care industry and small- and medium-sized businesses that need full-service logistics services.

Last year, UPS lost some business as it negotiated a new labor contract with the Teamsters union, as some customers were concerned about the potential for a strike. The threat of a strike was resolved when a deal was reached, but UPS saw its labor costs rise and it had to work to win back business.

The company expects to see its labor cost growth ease after the contract’s hefty initial pay raises.