BreakingNews
Baltimore Key Bridge collapses after cargo ship collision; search and rescue effort underway
Business

UPS charts path back to more than $100 billion in annual revenue

CEO unveils new plan to rebound from ‘disappointing year’
Cars arrive at 55 Glenlake Parkway NE, in Sandy Springs where office workers at UPS streamed back into work on Monday, March, 4, 2024 the first day a new policy requiring them to come into work in person five days a week took effect. The new policy, announced in January, (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Cars arrive at 55 Glenlake Parkway NE, in Sandy Springs where office workers at UPS streamed back into work on Monday, March, 4, 2024 the first day a new policy requiring them to come into work in person five days a week took effect. The new policy, announced in January, (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
By
15 minutes ago

After a sharp decline in revenue and profit last year, Sandy Springs-based UPS is charting a path to return to more than $100 billion in annual revenue and improved profitability.

UPS CEO Carol Tomé called 2023 “a unique, and quite candidly, a difficult and disappointing year.” UPS revenue declined 9.3% last year to about $91 billion and its profit declined nearly 42% to $6.7 billion, compared to 2022.

Now, the company is laying out to investors a plan to reach about $108 billion-$114 billion in annual revenue and better profit margins in 2026, through growth and higher productivity with automation in its package handling facilities.

“After coming off a difficult market in 2023, the small package industry is poised to return to growth in 2024 and beyond,” Tomé said in a written statement. “Over the next three years, we plan to make bold moves to create a growth flywheel in premium markets, while at the same time drive higher productivity and efficiency.”

Executives are presenting their plans at an investor day and analyst conference at the UPS air hub in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday.

UPS moves millions of packages a day and the company is a global economic bellwether for the health of consumers and businesses.

In recent years, UPS has increased its focus on particular segments it sees as having the most promise for high-profit growth, including the health care industry and small- and medium-sized businesses that need full-service logistics services.

Last year, UPS lost some business as it negotiated a new labor contract with the Teamsters union, as some customers were concerned about the potential for a strike. The threat of a strike was resolved when a deal was reached, but UPS saw its labor costs rise and it had to work to win back business.

The company expects to see its labor cost growth ease after the contract’s hefty initial pay raises.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: Several people believed to be in water29m ago

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses in Maryland after ship collision
40m ago

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

ANALYSIS: Kemp speaks softly during legislative session — until he doesn’t

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Here’s what’s left for lawmakers in final sprint to Sine Die
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Here’s what’s left for lawmakers in final sprint to Sine Die
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AM ATL
New MARTA stations en route
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Home Depot, others can ignore Okefenokee resolutions, agency says
Turning offices into homes could help Atlanta, but no ‘silver bullet’
The buildings slated to soon join downtown’s Centennial Yards
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta