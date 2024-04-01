UPS wins major air cargo contract with postal service

The contract is a win for UPS Airlines and its pilots. UPS recently outlined a three-year plan to improve its revenue and profitability, after seeing significant declines in both last year.

The postal service and FedEx have had a business relationship stretching back to 2001. Under the deal, Memphis-based FedEx has carried USPS first class mail, priority mail express and priority mail in the United States, with USPS as its largest customer, according to the company’s 2023 annual report.

FedEx warned in its annual report that USPS was making changes to reduce its reliance on FedEx’s air network, which have negatively affected the company’s operations. The contract it had with USPS was extended in 2017 until this year, to bring in about $1.5 billion a year in revenue for FedEx Express — though the amount has varied by year.

FedEx said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday that it was unable to reach an agreement with USPS to extend its contract, and its negotiations ended March 29.