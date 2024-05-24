Business

Trilith engaging partners for its new live entertainment facility

The massive production operation is gearing up to open its latest addition next year
Overview of Trilith Studios in Fayetteville.

Credit: TRILITH STUDIOS

Credit: TRILITH STUDIOS

Dan Cathy teased a potential big development for his new live entertainment venture at Trilith in front of Georgia film and television leaders this week.

The Chick-fil-A chairman said he’s meeting with a major firm to discuss bringing live television to the sprawling studio campus near Peachtree City.

A firm’s name was not provided to the crowd of a luncheon held by the Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia on Wednesday, but it’s one of several potential partners studio leadership will likely engage over the next several months as Trilith completes its latest expansion.

By late next year, a live entertainment complex will open at Trilith, aptly dubbed Trilith LIVE. It will cover 7 acres and include two soundstages, a 1,800-seat music venue, an 8-screen movie theater and space for offices, restaurants and retail. It will rise next to the Town at Trilith, the master-planned community part of the campus.

The new stages span 25,000 square feet, and are suited for productions requiring live studio audiences, like game or competition shows, or even musicals. Trilith already has one public-facing soundstage, where live shows like “Family Feud” and “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” are filmed.

Dan Cathy, creator of the town of Trilith and Trilith Studios and chairman of Chick-Fil-A, expounded on the new Trilith Guesthouse Hotel, set to open in January, 2024. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Trilith is the largest production campus in the state of Georgia, and one of the largest in the U.S. Built over 700 acres, Trilith has 32 soundstages, a 400-acre backlot and several other production facilities, like construction workspaces and costume shops. In 2022, it opened its first permanent virtual production stage, called The Prysm Stage, on which Francis Ford Coppola recently shot parts of his self-financed “Megalopolis” feature. That film debuted in recent days at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Further growth is on the horizon for Trilith.

“Our vision is that we’re building a place that has everything storytellers need, anything they can imagine,” Trilith Studios President and CEO Frank Patterson told Variety last year.

The campus opened in 2014 as a joint venture between an independently managed trust of the Cathy family and British multinational film studio company Pinewood Group Limited, about six years after Georgia passed an expansion of its film tax credit incentives. In 2019, the Cathy trust bought out Pinewood Group’s ownership share.

Three of the highest-grossing films of all time were shot at Trilith: “Spiderman: No Way Home,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

