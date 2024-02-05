EXCLUSIVE: Live action ‘Moana’ with the Rock coming to metro Atlanta

He said “Hamilton” director Thomas Kail will oversee the movie with Lin Manuel-Miranda back as a songwriter for the music.

In an Instagram post last year, Johnson wrote, “It’s my privilege to share our legends, songs, and dance of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families.”

The production will require a massive water tank build out, and Trilith has the studio space for such an undertaking.

Casting of Moana has not been announced. Auliʻi Cravalho, original voice of Moana, will not reprise her role but will be an executive producer for the movie, promising to ensure accurate representation of Pacific Islanders. “I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength,” she said last year in an Instagram video.

Disney has been picking through its classic animated catalog and turning some of them into live-action versions such as “The Lion King” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Johnson has shot multiple big-budget movies in metro Atlanta in recent years including “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Black Adam.”