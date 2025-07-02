“It’s very locally grown,” Patrick said in a recent interview. “The imagination started here. The creative team is all from Atlanta. Christian Magby said before that he’s excited about doing it with family. And Dell is incredible. I can’t sing his praises enough.”

Based upon a children’s book by Matt de la Peña, the show should spark creativity among its young audiences.

“It’s all about Milo’s drawings, and those drawings come to life onstage, whether it’s through projections or it’s manifested in the characters that I’m playing alongside Candy McLellan, Kendra Nicole Johnson and Ben Ohnemus,” Patrick said. “It’s fun for me because it’s for young people. It’s really goofy in nature and very physical, which I love. I’m excited to show this to them and feed off their laughter.”

Patrick is an adept improv comedian, performing all over the world, and “Milo” allows him to tap into those skills as well as his musical side.

“What I love about what the creative team has done is that they took great source material from the original book and made a whole new world around it,” he said.

The performer has appeared at most of the city’s professional theaters, often playing leading roles in large-scale musicals.

He said he’s most recognized in Atlanta for playing the scoundrel Anatole in Horizon Theatre’s hit production of “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812,” which ran for 100 performances from 2023 to 2025.

“I’m so grateful to have been a part of it,” he said. “The special thing about (‘Great Comet’) was that it had real heart to it, but it was also a party. When we pulled audience members up on the bar during it, you never knew how people would react. It kept you present. I feel like I used a lot of improv in that show, too.”

Among other parts, Patrick played JD in “Heathers” at Actor’s Express; Lee Harvey Oswald in “Assassins” and Moritz in “Spring Awakening” at Jennie T. Anderson Theatre; Bruce Sudano in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” at Aurora Theatre; and Nino in “Amelie” at Horizon.

An internship and regular roles at the now-defunct Serenbe Playhouse are what originally brought Patrick from Milwaukee, where he began performing as a child.

“My first show was ‘Tom Sawyer’ when I was 9, and I played Tom Sawyer’s little brother,” he said. “I wore a little sailor suit. I had five lines, but I loved it.”

Patrick said his Serenbe experience was tough, though the shows produced were often remarkable.

“I’m grateful that opportunity brought me to Georgia,” he said. “I got to discover that Atlanta is an incredible, welcoming city.”

Regarding his future, Patrick is engaged to marry actor Samantha Binkerd in the fall, and he continues to audition for stage, film and TV roles. He also wants to develop new creative work with people he knows from the community, including producing short films.

“I’m open, and the cool thing is that every year is very different,” he said. “You’re going out and auditioning as much as you can. Whatever sticks sticks, and I go from there.”

If you go

“Milo Imagines the World”

Through July 27 on the Alliance Theatre’s Hertz Stage. 10 and 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 1 and 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets start at $20 for adults. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. alliancetheatre.org.

