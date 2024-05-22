Don Cheadle’s Marvel movie ‘Armor Wars’ is back on track for 2025

Marvel has placed Don Cheadle’s “Armor Wars” back on its schedule with plans to being shooting at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville early next year, according to Productionlist.com, which tracks active scripted TV series and films.

Based on the comic book story of the same name, “Armor Wars” was originally set to be a TV series for Disney, with production tentatively scheduled to begin in late 2022. But executives changed their minds and decided to turn it into a movie. Plans to start shooting the film in 2023 were scuttled by the dual actors and writers strikes.

Cheadle will reprise his role from as James Rhodes/War Machine in “Armor Wars’ the first time his character is the leading role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He previously appeared in three “Iron Man” films, three “Avengers” movies, two “Spider-Man” movies, “Captain America: Civil War” and “Captain Marvel.”