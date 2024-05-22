Georgia Entertainment Scene

Don Cheadle’s Marvel movie ‘Armor Wars’ is back on track for 2025

Don Cheadle is set to star in Marvel movie "Armor Wars," which will be in production in Georgia this spring. MARVEL

Don Cheadle is set to star in Marvel movie "Armor Wars," which will be in production in Georgia this spring. MARVEL
By
32 minutes ago

Marvel has placed Don Cheadle’s “Armor Wars” back on its schedule with plans to being shooting at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville early next year, according to Productionlist.com, which tracks active scripted TV series and films.

Based on the comic book story of the same name, “Armor Wars” was originally set to be a TV series for Disney, with production tentatively scheduled to begin in late 2022. But executives changed their minds and decided to turn it into a movie. Plans to start shooting the film in 2023 were scuttled by the dual actors and writers strikes.

Cheadle will reprise his role from as James Rhodes/War Machine in “Armor Wars’ the first time his character is the leading role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He previously appeared in three “Iron Man” films, three “Avengers” movies, two “Spider-Man” movies, “Captain America: Civil War” and “Captain Marvel.”

He was close friends with Tony Stark of “Iron Man” fame and would become part of The Avengers team.

“Armor Wars” will focus on Rhodes protecting Tony Stark’s tech from falling into the wrong hands, according to Marvel.

Cheadle was recently in metro Atlanta to shoot Peacock’s upcoming “Fight Night,” a Kevin Hart-led limited series about a 1970 robbery the night of a Muhammad Ali fight in Atlanta.

