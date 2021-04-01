These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this April

YMCA

YMCA branches are located throughout the metro Atlanta area, with each having a good number of job openings. Search for jobs online by selecting your area of interest, such as aquatics or membership, which town you’d like to work in and whether you’re looking for a full-time or part-time position.

Click here to see available openings, get details about their requirements and the responsibilities involved, and to apply online.

Home Depot

Spring is prime time for home improvement projects, so it’s not surprising that Home Depot is hiring hourly works for its stores and distribution centers. The company has also seen sales go up since the pandemic.

By checking Home Depot’s website, you’ll find many open positions listed, including kitchen/bath designers, freight/receiving, customer service and lot associates. You’ll be able to read a description of the open job as well as the benefits you’ll receive if you’re hired for the position.

SavaSeniorCare

SavaSeniorCare provides skilled nursing, memory care and rehabilitative services and is hiring in Atlanta as well as Decatur, Marietta and other metro locations.

Search on the company’s website for available openings at the location you’d like to work at. You’ll find jobs for a resident care advisor, receptionist, maintenance technician and more and can apply online.