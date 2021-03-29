4 easy ways to make your home work space more efficient

If you’re one of the many people who have continued to work from home, Healthline and BU Today have a few expert tips on how you can improve your home office’s ergonomics ― even if your workspace isn’t akin to a traditional office.

Give your lower back some support

Miami Beach-based chiropractor Orlando Capiro of USA Sports Medicine told Healthline that you can roll up a towel and keep it pressed against your lower back to ensure your buttocks are pressed firmly in the rear of the chair. That way, your lower back will be supported. Another method Caprio suggests is using a small cushion.

Explore Study finds evidence of 55 new chemicals in people

Elevate your laptop

“Laptops are never going to be ergonomically good, because the monitor is either going to be too low or the keyboard is going to be too high,” Eric Robertson, a physical therapist and spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association, told CNBC Make It.

For reading-heavy tasks, Robertson suggests you ensure your laptop is at eye level by propping it up with a stack of books. When you need to type, lower it so that your arms are at a 90-degree angle, which Cornell University Ergonomics Web states is within the ideal posture.

Explore Study indicates eating out often could increase early death risk

Take breaks for vision

Long before working from home became so widespread amid the coronavirus pandemic, experts have espoused the importance of giving your eyes some time away from computer screens. MayoClinic advises that people employ the 20-20-20 rule. Simply spend at least 20 seconds looking at something 20 feet away every 20 minutes.

Get up and move around

Those reminders to stand on your Apple Watch can come in handy as a reminder to get up from your workspace and move. Industrial hygienist Carolyn Herkenham and licensed physical therapist Kelly Pesanelli, both of Boston University, told BU Today that no matter if you’re at home or in the office, the goal is to get in as many daily steps as possible.