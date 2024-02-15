Southern Company sees huge jump in fourth quarter earnings

The parent company’s fourth quarter revenues were down 14.3% from 2022, dropping to $6.0 billion from $7.0 billion the year before. Full year revenues for 2023 were $25.3 billion, down 13.7% from $29.3 billion in 2022.

In a statement, Southern’s president and CEO Chris Womack called 2023 an “exceptional year” for the company. Southern made history last summer when it placed the first new nuclear reactor at Plant Vogtle near Augusta into service.

“In 2023, we once again demonstrated that we can accomplish extraordinary things,” Womack said. In addition to delivering strong financial results in the face of unprecedented headwinds, we completed Plant Vogtle Unit 3 – the first newly-constructed nuclear unit in the United States in over three decades.”

Southern’s most profitable division in 2023 was its largest subsidiary, Georgia Power, which earned $2.53 billion last year. Over the last 13 months, a series of large rate increases for Georgia Power customers have been approved by regulators at the Georgia Public Service Commission, which could ultimately push the typical residential customer’s bill up by about $38 per month.

In early February, Georgia Power announced the completion of Plant Vogtle’s second new unit would be delayed again until sometime between April and June. But in a sign of progress, the company said it has begun splitting atoms inside the reactor of the unit — known as Unit 4.

Southern’s executives are expected to provide a more detailed timeline for the Vogtle expansion’s completion during its investor earnings call Thursday.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated after Southern Company’s investor earnings call at 1 p.m. Thursday