Earlier this month, Norfolk Southern announced a $600 million settlement agreement to resolve a consolidated class action lawsuit filed against the railroad after the East Palestine derailment.

Norfolk Southern said the settlement of the class action lawsuit “does not include or constitute any admission of liability, wrongdoing or fault.” It expects that to be its largest settlement related to the disaster.

On Wednesday, the company reported $53 million in quarterly net income, down from $466 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The company saw its railway operating revenues decline to $3 billion in the first quarter, down 4% from a year earlier. Its railway operating expenses increased about 17% compared to a year ago to nearly $2.8 billion.

In late January, the company said it would cut 300 people from its management staff over the following several months to reduce costs.

On Wednesday, Norfolk Southern said its first quarter cuts will result in a reduction of about 350 non-union employees from its workforce by May through voluntary and involuntary separations. That resulted in $64 million in charges, mainly for separation payments.

The railroad is facing a takeover attempt by an activist investor group based in Ohio that has argued for the replacement of Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw and replacement of board members.

Norfolk Southern has mounted a vigorous defense and rolled out some of its own reforms, including the replacement of its chief operating officer with John Orr, who was Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s (CPKC) chief transformation officer.

The appointment of Orr as COO cost Norfolk Southern $35 million, the company disclosed Wednesday. That includes $25 million Norfolk Southern previously said it had agreed to pay CPKC for a waiver of Orr’s non-compete provisions and other “financial and commercial considerations.”

Both Norfolk Southern and the activist investment firm, Ancora Holdings Group, have flooded shareholders with messages promoting their respective positions and strategies as the May 9 shareholder annual meeting for a vote on the matter approaches.

Norfolk Southern disclosed Wednesday that it recorded $21 million in “costs associated with shareholder advisory matters” in the first quarter.