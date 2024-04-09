Business

Norfolk Southern reaches $600M settlement for Ohio train wreck suit

Agreement would settle consolidated class action suit filed after fiery derailment in East Palestine last year.
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of the controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Norfolk Southern has agreed to pay $600 million in a class-action lawsuit settlement related to a fiery train derailment in February 2023 in eastern Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP


By
31 minutes ago

Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern has reached a $600 million settlement agreement to resolve a consolidated class action lawsuit filed against the railroad after its fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic materials in East Palestine, Ohio, last year.

The company said if the agreement in principle is approved by the court, it will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius of the February 2023 derailment and personal injury claims filed by residents within a 10-mile radius of the wreck.

Norfolk Southern said residents and businesses “will be able to use compensation from the settlement in any manner they see fit to address potential adverse impacts from the derailment,” including health care or medical monitoring, property restoration or compensation for business losses.

Residents within 10 miles of the derailment would be able to get compensation for past, present or future personal injury from the derailment, the railroad said.

ExploreOhio town still recovering year after Norfolk Southern train derailment

If the settlement is approved, payments could start going to members of the class by the end of this year, according to the company. Actual payments to people and businesses will be determined by attorneys for the class.

Norfolk Southern said the agreement “does not include or constitute any admission of liability, wrongdoing or fault.”

-This is a breaking news story. Return to ajc.com for updates.

