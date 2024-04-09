Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern has reached a $600 million settlement agreement to resolve a consolidated class action lawsuit filed against the railroad after its fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic materials in East Palestine, Ohio, last year.
The company said if the agreement in principle is approved by the court, it will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius of the February 2023 derailment and personal injury claims filed by residents within a 10-mile radius of the wreck.
Norfolk Southern said residents and businesses “will be able to use compensation from the settlement in any manner they see fit to address potential adverse impacts from the derailment,” including health care or medical monitoring, property restoration or compensation for business losses.
Residents within 10 miles of the derailment would be able to get compensation for past, present or future personal injury from the derailment, the railroad said.
If the settlement is approved, payments could start going to members of the class by the end of this year, according to the company. Actual payments to people and businesses will be determined by attorneys for the class.
Norfolk Southern said the agreement “does not include or constitute any admission of liability, wrongdoing or fault.”
