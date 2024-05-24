MARTA to close street access to Five Points station this summer

Closing street access to the hub of MARTA’s rail service will be a major disruption for many passengers. The agency has plans to mitigate problems, Chief Capital Officer Carrie Rocha told a MARTA board committee Thursday.

“These construction periods do have disruption, and we try to do what we can to manage those,” Rocha told the board.

MARTA plans a major face-lift for Five Points. It will remove a concrete canopy over the station plaza, install a translucent roof, build new street-level bus bays and add green space.

The $230 million project would be paid for mostly with funds from a half-penny sales tax for transit expansion that Atlanta voters approved in 2016. The agency also received a $25 million federal grant and $13.8 million in state funding for the project.

MARTA reopened its Airport station Monday after six weeks of work. But the Five Points project is massive and more disruptive by comparison.

The work will require MARTA to detour numerous bus routes that end at or pass through Five Points. The agency also will relocate some services to Ashby station, including its lost and found, its ride store and its central police precinct. Rocha told the board MARTA police will still patrol Five Points.

The agency plans a major publicity campaign as the work draws near. Rocha said MARTA will communicate with passengers, area residents and downtown businesses to mitigate problems.

Among other things, the agency will install new wayfinding signs and spread the word to passengers at buses and stations.