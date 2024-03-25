BREAKING: Mayor announces 4 new MARTA stations, including near Beltline

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Monday the largest expansion to MARTA’s train network in decades with four new stations expected to join the public transit system, including one at a large development project along the Beltline.

One station will be at Murphy Crossing along the Beltline’s Westside Trail, meaning the popular mixed-use trail loop will soon be connected to heavy rail. The other three stations will be “in-fill” stations between existing stops, but the specific locations were not immediately available.

“Our current MARTA rail system is underutilized, in part, because we don’t have enough stations located where our residents need them most,” Dickens said during his annual State of the City address. “... A better, more accessible rail system is key to Atlanta’s future and I am committed to ensuring that Atlanta residents have access to the quality transportation they deserve.”