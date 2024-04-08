A new roster of luxury, contemporary and designer brands are slated to join one of the flagships of Atlanta’s shopping scene.

Lenox Square announced it landed 17 new leases this year, including several new shops entering the Atlanta market. Multiple existing brands will also relocate, remodel or expand their storefronts within the tony Buckhead mall. It continues multiple years of above-average leasing activity at both Lenox Square and its sister mall Phipps Plaza, both of which are fully leased, according to Simon Property Group.