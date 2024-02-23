Buckhead’s malls are home to dozens of designer brands and luxury clothing stores, and one of the world’s most famous businesswomen is poised to join the fray.

Skims, the shapewear, loungewear and underwear brand founded by Kim Kardashian, plans to open a store within Lenox Square mall, according to a recent building permit application that was first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. The permit details a project called “Skims Suite” that includes a nearly 5,000 square-foot-space within the tony mall in the heart of Buckhead.

The multi-billion-dollar clothing company aims to open multiple brick-and-mortar stores this year, including locations in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. Skims did not respond to a request for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Simon Property Group, which owns Lenox Square and its sister mall Phipps Plaza, declined to comment.