Buckhead’s malls are home to dozens of designer brands and luxury clothing stores, and one of the world’s most famous businesswomen is poised to join the fray.
Skims, the shapewear, loungewear and underwear brand founded by Kim Kardashian, plans to open a store within Lenox Square mall, according to a recent building permit application that was first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. The permit details a project called “Skims Suite” that includes a nearly 5,000 square-foot-space within the tony mall in the heart of Buckhead.
The multi-billion-dollar clothing company aims to open multiple brick-and-mortar stores this year, including locations in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. Skims did not respond to a request for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Simon Property Group, which owns Lenox Square and its sister mall Phipps Plaza, declined to comment.
The building permit application lists New York City-based Kenneth Park Architects as the project’s design firm, which is also in charge of Skims’ other planned locations. Construction of the Lenox Square location is estimated to cost $600,000; an expected opening date was not provided.
Kardashian launched Skims in 2019, with the brand quickly rising to prominence through partnerships with the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball. The company’s products focus on being inclusive, with a wide range in sizes across both women’s and men’s clothing.
Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza, both popular landing spots for high-end brands, have seen a wave of recent leasing activity and mixed-use investments and renovations. Simon executives told the AJC last year that both malls will combine to house 65 luxury brands by the end of 2024.
