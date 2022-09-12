Hermes to open location at Phipps Plaza amid wave of luxury investment

Combined Shape Caption One Phipps Plaza, courtesy of Simon Property Group Credit: Simon Property Group Credit: Simon Property Group Combined Shape Caption One Phipps Plaza, courtesy of Simon Property Group Credit: Simon Property Group Credit: Simon Property Group

The investment is a more than decade-long effort to evolve Phipps Plaza into a mixed-use development and entertainment center. That plan came in response to other planned luxury shopping rivals but also the rise of e-commerce.

Since 2014, Hermès has operated a 2,400-square-foot location at the Buckhead Village District, one of Phipps Plaza’s biggest rivals. The Atlanta blog ToNeTo was the first to report that Hermès would close its store to relocate to Simon’s mall.

Hanor would not confirm the report that Hermès would close its current location. Requests for comment to Hermès and Buckhead Village District owner Jamestown were not immediately returned.

Hermes store at the Shops Buckhead Atlanta.

Hermès, known for its lavish artisanal products, is the type of brand that attracts other high-end companies. The luxury retailer’s Phipps Plaza location will be near one of the mall’s entrances and will feature an outdoor patio with a food and beverage installation. It’ll also be adjacent to the One Phipps Plaza expansion.

Hanor said the timing is right for a wave of luxury investment at both Phipps Plaza and Simon’s adjacent fortress mall, Lenox Square, which she said were two of the company’s most productive properties in the country. She said the first floor of Phipps Plaza is 100% leased as is the Niemen Marcus wing of Lenox Mall.

“I think they (Lenox and Phipps) have only gotten stronger through the pandemic,” she said. “The demand for space is unprecedented right now.”

She said several other luxury brands — AMIRI, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Givenchy — have either opened stores this year at Phipps Plaza or will open locations at the mall by the end of 2022. A Dior location is also under construction and will open next spring.

Hanor declined to name the 14 other luxury retailers coming soon to Phipps Plaza, but she said they should all open within the next 18 months. She said timing all depends on when current tenants’ leases expire, freeing the store space.

Malls around metro Atlanta and across the country have struggled in recent years to attract shoppers. Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, several malls are being reimagined or redesigned to incorporate apartments, office space, entertainment attractions and other mixed-use aspects.

Last month, the Legoland Discovery Center announced it would close this month for a multi-million-dollar overhaul and reopen next spring.

Hanor argued Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall have persevered through COVID-19 because luxury goods draw shoppers away from e-commerce.

“People are just tired of shopping online and shopping at home,” she said. “They want to be in the mall, they want to touch and feel the merchandise and they want to take it home with them. They like the experience and they like the exclusivity of being on property, and they’d rather do that than buy something mass-produced online.”

Due to demand, Hanor said some high-end labels have opened locations in both malls, which she said is a new phenomenon. Breitling, David Yurman, Gucci and Tiffany & Co. are among the brands with locations open or in the works at both Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza. Hanor credited Atlanta for the growth.

“Atlanta is a very hot market,” she said. ”It was hot before the pandemic and it’s even hotter now.”