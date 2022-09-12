ajc logo
X

Hermes to open location at Phipps Plaza amid wave of luxury investment

Phipps Plaza, courtesy Simon Property Group

Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Phipps Plaza, courtesy Simon Property Group

Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
14 other luxury brands to move to Phipps, company executive says

The years-long reinvention of Buckhead’s tony Phipps Plaza has attracted one of the world’s best-known luxury brands.

Phipps Plaza owner Simon Property Group on Monday announced Hermès will open a new boutique at the posh Buckhead mall. The French luxury goods company signed a lease for a 7,000-square-foot store that will open in summer 2024.

Vicki Hanor, senior vice president of luxury leasing for Simon, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Hermès and 14 other luxury retailers will be added to Phipps Plaza’s ground floor by mid-2024.

“The center is going through an amazing transition with a lot more luxury brands,” she said in an interview. “We’re very excited to debut them all.”

In recent years, Simon has injected hundreds of millions of dollars into Phipps, including development of One Phipps Plaza, a mixed-use addition that includes a 13-story office building, the luxury Nobu hotel and restaurant, Life Time fitness center, a food hall and 30,000 square feet of greenspace.

Combined ShapeCaption
One Phipps Plaza, courtesy of Simon Property Group

Credit: Simon Property Group

One Phipps Plaza, courtesy of Simon Property Group

Credit: Simon Property Group

Combined ShapeCaption
One Phipps Plaza, courtesy of Simon Property Group

Credit: Simon Property Group

Credit: Simon Property Group

The investment is a more than decade-long effort to evolve Phipps Plaza into a mixed-use development and entertainment center. That plan came in response to other planned luxury shopping rivals but also the rise of e-commerce.

Since 2014, Hermès has operated a 2,400-square-foot location at the Buckhead Village District, one of Phipps Plaza’s biggest rivals. The Atlanta blog ToNeTo was the first to report that Hermès would close its store to relocate to Simon’s mall.

Hanor would not confirm the report that Hermès would close its current location. Requests for comment to Hermès and Buckhead Village District owner Jamestown were not immediately returned.

Combined ShapeCaption
Hermes store at the Shops Buckhead Atlanta. J. Scott Trubey/ AJC

Hermes store at the Shops Buckhead Atlanta. J. Scott Trubey/ AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Hermes store at the Shops Buckhead Atlanta. J. Scott Trubey/ AJC

Hermès, known for its lavish artisanal products, is the type of brand that attracts other high-end companies. The luxury retailer’s Phipps Plaza location will be near one of the mall’s entrances and will feature an outdoor patio with a food and beverage installation. It’ll also be adjacent to the One Phipps Plaza expansion.

Hanor said the timing is right for a wave of luxury investment at both Phipps Plaza and Simon’s adjacent fortress mall, Lenox Square, which she said were two of the company’s most productive properties in the country. She said the first floor of Phipps Plaza is 100% leased as is the Niemen Marcus wing of Lenox Mall.

“I think they (Lenox and Phipps) have only gotten stronger through the pandemic,” she said. “The demand for space is unprecedented right now.”

She said several other luxury brands — AMIRI, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Givenchy — have either opened stores this year at Phipps Plaza or will open locations at the mall by the end of 2022. A Dior location is also under construction and will open next spring.

Hanor declined to name the 14 other luxury retailers coming soon to Phipps Plaza, but she said they should all open within the next 18 months. She said timing all depends on when current tenants’ leases expire, freeing the store space.

Malls around metro Atlanta and across the country have struggled in recent years to attract shoppers. Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, several malls are being reimagined or redesigned to incorporate apartments, office space, entertainment attractions and other mixed-use aspects.

Last month, the Legoland Discovery Center announced it would close this month for a multi-million-dollar overhaul and reopen next spring.

ExploreNorth Point Mall redevelopment plan hits snag

Hanor argued Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall have persevered through COVID-19 because luxury goods draw shoppers away from e-commerce.

“People are just tired of shopping online and shopping at home,” she said. “They want to be in the mall, they want to touch and feel the merchandise and they want to take it home with them. They like the experience and they like the exclusivity of being on property, and they’d rather do that than buy something mass-produced online.”

Due to demand, Hanor said some high-end labels have opened locations in both malls, which she said is a new phenomenon. Breitling, David Yurman, Gucci and Tiffany & Co. are among the brands with locations open or in the works at both Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza. Hanor credited Atlanta for the growth.

“Atlanta is a very hot market,” she said. ”It was hot before the pandemic and it’s even hotter now.”

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks
Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sack Saints quarterback Jameis Winston for a loss on third down during the second quarter Sunday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

What the Falcons had to say after the loss to the Saints 11h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
11h ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, left, and Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker. (File photos)

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Walker attacks Warnock on race in Senate contest
1h ago
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners
10h ago
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners
10h ago
Students attend a college fair in Atlanta. U.S. News & World Report released its annual college rankings, which many schools use to recruit prospective students.

How did Georgia schools fare in U.S. News & World Report rankings?
1h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

WATCH LIVE: Biden to commemorate 21st anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks
23h ago
Fishermen sue claiming Golden Ray pollution is still hurting business
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Soggy, cooler weekend after full harvest moon
Featured
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
17h ago
Live updates: King Charles arrives for Edinburgh procession
38m ago
How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top