“We have a lot to accomplish before 2026 and the projects that we begin now will continue long after the matches have ended,” Robinson said. “We pulled this off twice in recent history, once before the 1996 Olympic Games and once before the Georgia Aquarium opened” nearly 25 years ago.

“Both of those took our city to another level,” he said.

Downtown’s office market continues to lag much of metro Atlanta and downtown. Convention business, however, is rebounding and there are green shoots on the horizon.

A hotel and apartment tower are underway at Centennial Yards, the $5 billion mini-city built on land formerly known as the Gulch by developer CIM Group. There’s a new ownership group for blocks of aging and underused buildings in South Downtown, led by Atlanta Tech Village founders David Cummings and Jon Birdsong.

New investments are being made in downtown infrastructure and greenspace, and the city’s oldest business district is emerging as a hub for arts and culture.

At CAP’s annual meeting inside the Signia by Hilton Atlanta, downtown’s newest luxury hotel and steps away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where World Cup matches will be played, Robinson said the past year marked one of transition. He said he’s spent much of his time since last year’s annual gathering “trying to either defend or explain the importance of downtown Atlanta to others.”

Robinson said there are three reasons to commit to downtown Atlanta. Its history and authenticity are part of what makes the central core of the city so unique, he said.

“Second, is our visibility, our buildings, our streets, parks and attractions,” he said. “Framing the image of the city, which like a mirror reflects the brand of Atlanta. We make the first impression, and for that reason alone, we must look our best.”

And third, he said, is that downtown is home to the civic leadership and institutions that lead the city, region and state.

“With all that in mind, it’s a no-brainer that we must preserve and enhance the vibrancy, relevancy and importance of our community,” Robinson said.

CAP Chairman Brian Davis, who is also the president and CEO of the Georgia Aquarium, said downtown is the “place that is the foundation of so many dreams,” recounting his own story of moving his family to Atlanta and one day becoming leader of world-renowned attraction.

“Downtown is the heartbeat of the city and we have to protect that heartbeat forever,” he said.