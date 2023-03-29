Five things to know as Atlanta’s new Signia hotel tops out

Credit: Georgia World Congress Center Credit: Georgia World Congress Center

3. Georgia Dome foundation

The Signia is rising on part of the old foundation of the Georgia Dome. The former home of the Atlanta Falcons was imploded in 2017. Modifications were made to the base of the old dome to accommodate construction of the new hotel, officials said.

4. Public support

The GWCC, which is owned and operated by a state authority, started planning for the hotel in 2015. Rival convention centers in cities like Chicago and Dallas have attached hotels, and a hotel was seen as vital for competitive reasons. The GWCC issued some $450 million in revenue bonds to finance the hotel and invested $55 million in the project. Hilton also contributed $25 million once it agreed to manage the hotel’s operations.

5. Business travel forecasted to rebound

The COVID-19 pandemic decimated travel globally, but the Signia is slated to open Jan. 4 at the start of what is expected to be a big year for Atlanta’s convention industry. Hilton is already booking groups for the hotel’s Jan. 4 opening. GWCC Executive Director Frank Poe said the International Production and Processing Expo, which usually draws about 28,000 attendees, will be the first large convention to use the new hotel.