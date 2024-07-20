“It was an emotional situation for a lot of people,” she said. “There were people in full-blown tears. It was pretty bad.”

After getting out of Customs, she realized it was “going to be way worse.” In the international terminal, “it was packed. ... People were sleeping all over the floors.”

There were families with children with “no blankets, visibly no food, sitting on linoleum,” Hagen said.

The global meltdown started early Friday after a faulty security update implemented by cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike affected many Microsoft users. CrowdStrike has said the issue had been identified and fixes were in progress. But the outages triggered cascading problems for airlines, railways, hospitals, banks and other organizations.

‘People everywhere’

Traveler Shannon Chain said she walked in the underground Plane Train tunnel from Concourse C to baggage claim Friday night after her flight was canceled, and there were were people sleeping along the walkways “the whole way ... They were everywhere.”

Chain and her husband Travis waited about four hours in multiple lines to try to get rebooked on a flight home to Norfolk, Virginia, after getting stuck in Atlanta on a trip back back home from the Bahamas. In the long lines that stretch down the concourse, “Tensions are high,” Chain said. Some passengers yelled at employees, others tried to cut in line.

“It’s crazy. Lines everywhere. People everywhere. Nobody getting anything accomplished,” Chain said. While in line, Chain said she tried to get help through chat in the Delta app and was told there was a more than 600-minute wait — or more than 10 hours, and scanned a QR code to request help and was in a queue with thousands of others.

Some travelers are under extreme stress being stuck in the airport.

“Especially with kids, there’s also not a lot of resources,” Chain said, noting a lack ofneeds diapers, formula or baby food to last through an extended stay at the airport.

Delta has already canceled more than 500 flights scheduled for Saturday — signaling the impact of the outage is lasting far beyond the initial ground stop that halted its operations early Friday morning.

At the domestic terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson — an epicenter of the IT outage’s impact on airlines as Delta’s largest hub — sleeping and stranded passengers were sprawled across the floors and chairs in the atrium, in the passenger greeting area, around baggage claim carousels and in upstairs areas.

Rows of luggage were lined up along baggage claim carousels, the detritus of flight disruptions that separated passengers from their bags and forced them to wait in line for baggage claim assistance to try to find their luggage.

Delta’s flight cancellations as of about 8:30 a.m. Saturday amounted to 10% of its mainline flights, while Delta Connection carrier Endeavor Air has canceled 40% of its regional flights.

That means many people who were stranded after their flights were canceled Friday may have to wait days to get home. And, others who have not yet been hit by the impact of the outage will now have their trips disrupted.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Delta said it expected more delays and cancellations “potentially through the weekend.”

On Saturday morning, CrowdStrike issued a statement saying it has deployed a fix and is “working with all impacted customers to ensure that systems are back up and they can deliver the services their customers are counting on.”

“We understand the gravity of the situation and are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and disruption,” CrowdStrike said in its statement. It gave a series of instructions for workaround steps if users’ systems are still crashing.

Many travelers who ended up stuck at Hartsfield-Jackson were exhausted Saturday morning after a long day of flight delays, waiting in lines with hundreds of other frustrated passengers and a restless night inside the world’s busiest airport with other stranded passengers including families with young children.

Rebecca Malmquist, was trying to fly from San Diego to Jacksonville, instead ended up stuck in Atlanta without her checked bags Saturday.

“There’s a lot of confusion,” said Malmquist, who arrived after midnight Friday, slept on the floor of the domestic terminal, then got up in the morning just after 5 a.m. to get in a line that stretched down the baggage claim area to try to find her luggage. She said she also had to spend about $600 extra for a flight to get to Jacksonville after her flight was canceled.

‘I feel helpless’

While Delta said it was providing meal vouchers and hotel accommodations to affected customers, passenger Kelsey Hagen said after she landed in Atlanta Friday night from Europe, she was told Delta had run out of its hotel accommodations and was directed to book her own hotel and file for reimbursement.

She ended up waiting in line for about an hour to get rebooked for a flight home to Orlando departing Saturday afternoon. If she hadn’t been able to get that flight, “I would have definitely been screws because I was tracking rental car prices last night and they were $1,200 for a Camry,” Hagen said. Those rates lowered to about $300-$600 when she searched again Saturday morning, she said.

“They had, I think. three or four people at the counters, but the other computers weren’t working,” Hagen said. “They had everyone working at the computers that were working.” At the international terminal, agents at times struggled to get boarding passes printed, and at one point the baggage system became overloaded and the agents had to stop accepting checked bags, she said.

Then she waited for an hour and a half for a shuttle from the international terminal to get to the domestic terminal for food, where a Burger King was one of the few concessions still open just before 3 a.m.

While Delta said it was offering customers re-booking options that could be managed online, some customers said the app and website did not have update properly when they tried to use them, and they had to use paper boarding passes. Some airport kiosks seemed to not work properly, and last-minute gate changes and cancellations caused further confusion, Hagen said.

Hagen received a message from Delta apologizing for the cancellation of her flight and that the airline was “unable to find comparable flights,” and directed her to search on her own for other options. “We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience,” the Delta message said.

Hagen then decided to try to get some sleep for the first time since landing the night before. She headed to an upper level of the domestic terminal atrium where dozens of other passengers were lying down along the walkway and trying to get some rest.

Travis and Shannon Chain couldn’t get rebooked on a flight back home until Sunday evening, and their luggage ended up checked through to their final destination. So when they got stuck in Atlanta as their connecting city, they found themselves without a toothbrush or extra clothes.

“We’re essentially hobos,” Travis Chain said. Sitting on the floor of the airport atrium with his wife, without a flight scheduled out until the following day, he said: “I feel helpless. I do. There’s literally nothing we can do.”

