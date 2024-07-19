Still, some marooned travelers may end up sleeping on the floor of the terminal. To navigate the unexpected upheaval of plans, it helps to be aware of some possible courses of action — depending on time and resources available.

First, a tip: It’s a good idea to prepare for the possibility of disruptions through strategic packing of your carry-on bag.

“Keep everything in your carry-on that you think you might need for an extended period, whether it’s saline for your contacts or medicine,” said Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman Andrew Gobeil. “Be aware that there could be some challenges if you need your medicines. Toothbrush, toothpaste — keep them in your carry-on.”

For those whose flights out of Hartsfield-Jackson were canceled and who won’t be able to fly out until the next day or later, here are some things to know:

Airport hotels

There are dozens of hotels near Hartsfield-Jackson, and many have free shuttles. They are listed on the airport’s website under Ground Transportation.

However, airport-area hotels can fill up quickly when there are mass flight cancellations that leave travelers looking for last-minute lodging near the airport.

Still, there are plenty of other options.

MARTA into the city

There is a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) train station inside the domestic terminal of the Atlanta airport, where passengers can take the rail service into downtown Atlanta, Midtown, Buckhead and other areas around metro Atlanta.

That means travelers stuck in Atlanta for more than a day can book hotels near any MARTA station and get there with a $2.50 train trip.

MARTA stations at Medical Center, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs are also in the Perimeter business district north of Atlanta.

Explore How to use MARTA at the Atlanta airport

On Friday, MARTA reported issues with its website, service information systems, Breeze app and online fare purchasing. But buses, rail and streetcars are operating normally.

SkyTrain

For those who want to easily reach a hotel near the airport without taking a shuttle or car, there’s a free SkyTrain at Hartsfield-Jackson that goes to the Gateway Campus.

At the Gateway Campus is a Marriott, a Renaissance hotel, a SpringHill Suites and an AC Hotel. These hotels, with their convenient connection to the airport, often come with higher room rates than more remote hotels. There’s also a Home2Suites and Tru by Hilton nearby.

The Gateway Campus is also home to the Gateway Center Arena, where the WNBA team Atlanta Dream and Atlanta Hawks G-league affiliate the College Park Skyhawks play.

The SkyTrain also takes passengers to the airport’s Rental Car Center and the Georgia International Convention Center.

Downtown Atlanta

Those with a lot of extra time in Atlanta who are looking for family activities and don’t have many bags in tow could take MARTA or rideshare like Uber or Lyft to go to downtown Atlanta’s tourist district.

The convention and entertainment district in the heart of the city has the World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium, Center for Civil and Human Rights, College Football Hall of Fame, SkyView ferris wheel.

Downtown also has Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.

The closest stop is the GWCC/CNN Center station on the Blue and Green Line.