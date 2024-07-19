Delta offers information for passengers affected by global IT outage

U.S. airlines including Delta, United and American have reportedly grounded flights due to a massive outage affecting Microsoft users around the globe.

Delta is providing updates on flight delays, including information for passengers.

In an updated statement about 6:30 a.m. Eastern, Atlanta-based Delta said it “has paused its global flight schedule this morning due to a vendor technology issue that is impacting several airlines and businesses around the world. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to resume operations.”

“We are also working to issue a travel waiver this morning that will allow customers scheduled to travel Friday, July 19, to manage changes to their itinerary via http://Delta.com or the Fly Delta app,” the airline said.

“Any customers whose flights are impacted will be notified by Delta via the Fly Delta app and text message,” Delta said earlier in the morning on X. “Customers should use the Fly Delta App for updates. We apologize for the inconvenience as our teams work through this issue.”