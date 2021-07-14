Delta books 2Q profit with government aid, but airline recovery choppy

And second-quarter revenue of $7.1 billion, while up sharply from a year ago, was still down 43% from the second quarter of 2019.

Delta started making middle seats available again on its planes on May 1 as more passengers booked flights and COVID-19 infection rates fell.

While domestic leisure travel brings crowds to airports, large global carriers like Delta have long relied on business travelers and international flights, where they can charge more.

Corporate travel volumes doubled from March to June, but remain 60% below pre-pandemic levels, according to Delta.

Cross-border travel restrictions also continue to weigh on financial results, with rising fuel costs and the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 posing new challenges.

“The variant is causing a delay in the international markets reopening,” Bastian said.

Delta expects its flight capacity will be down 28% to 30% and revenue down 30% to 35% in the third quarter compared with 2019.