Delta adding more used jets to its fleet

With drastic cutbacks by airlines grounding thousands of planes around the world, the pandemic presented an opportunity “to add newer generation aircraft at attractive prices,” according to Delta, which did not disclose the cost of the planes. The A350s are only a few years old and were previously flown by LATAM, a Delta partner carrier in Latin America, while the 737s had been in Indonesian carrier Lion Air’s fleet and are “gently used,” according to Bastian.

The planes will be delivered by the first quarter of 2022 and will begin flying in the Delta fleet after modifications, according to the airline.