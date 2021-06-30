Hartsfield-Jackson calls for all restaurants, shops to reopen by August

Andrew Gobeil, a Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman, said the airport is “confident” that concessionaires will be able to reopen and that it will work with them “to ease their transition back to business as normal.”

Bheodari said that of 159 food and beverage locations at Hartsfield-Jackson, 54 were still closed. Of 111 retail shops, 42 remained closed, and of 85 service locations, 19 were still not open.

The airport has seen heavy passenger traffic this summer, with more crowds expected for the July 4 holiday weekend.

Many concessionaires face challenges in getting enough workers to staff their locations. Bheodari said that was why he was giving them several weeks to reopen.

The city also has approved rent relief for concessionaires, which were affected last year by a 60% drop in passenger traffic.

“It’s time for them to deliver for us now,” Bheodari said.