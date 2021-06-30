ajc logo
X

Hartsfield-Jackson calls for all restaurants, shops to reopen by August

Passengers walk through the domestic terminal during an early morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Caption
Passengers walk through the domestic terminal during an early morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Atlanta Airport Blog
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

With about a third of Atlanta airport shops and restaurants still closed amid the pandemic, Hartsfield-Jackson International is calling for all concessions to reopen by Aug. 1.

As air travel rebounds, the shuttered restaurants mean many passengers seeking food and drink options at the airport have faced long lines and frustrations at the remaining locations open on the concourses.

In a June 22 memo, airport manager Balram Bheodari told concessionaires that passenger traffic is expected to reach 80% of 2019 levels by July, and requested that all closed locations open by Aug. 1 and return to the hours of operation required in their leases.

“I am going to hold them to their contract,” Bheodari said during a recent briefing to Atlanta City Council members.

If concessionaires stop providing services, the city could charge rent and fines, terminate concessionaires’ rights and lease their spaces to others, according to contracts.

Andrew Gobeil, a Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman, said the airport is “confident” that concessionaires will be able to reopen and that it will work with them “to ease their transition back to business as normal.”

Bheodari said that of 159 food and beverage locations at Hartsfield-Jackson, 54 were still closed. Of 111 retail shops, 42 remained closed, and of 85 service locations, 19 were still not open.

The airport has seen heavy passenger traffic this summer, with more crowds expected for the July 4 holiday weekend.

Many concessionaires face challenges in getting enough workers to staff their locations. Bheodari said that was why he was giving them several weeks to reopen.

The city also has approved rent relief for concessionaires, which were affected last year by a 60% drop in passenger traffic.

“It’s time for them to deliver for us now,” Bheodari said.

In Other News
1
City Council committee backs Balram Bheodari as Atlanta airport chief
2
Crowds expected at Georgia’s beaches, mountains for Fourth of July
3
Developer fights cancellation of lease to commercialize Paulding...
4
International travel gradually reopens - with lots of caveats
5
Business travel faces long road to recovery from pandemic

About the Author

ajc.com

Kelly Yamanouchi
Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top