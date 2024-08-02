Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

Delta CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a Friday memo to employees that “this has been a humbling moment for our company.”

“I know it’s been extremely difficult, and I’m deeply sorry for what you have endured. An operational disruption of this length and magnitude is simply unacceptable — you and our customers deserve better,” Bastian wrote. “Your efforts throughout have been nothing short of heroic.”

The two passes allow employees flexibility to plan trips more easily than with their regular employee flight benefits, which generally require flying standby.

“We remain focused on taking care of our customers whose travel plans were disrupted, with refunds, reimbursements, miles and travel vouchers among other things,” Bastian added.

The company is conducting “an intensive analysis of the event,” including information technology, operations and customer care teams, according to Bastian. Feedback from employees will guide lessons learned and future actions, he added.

Also Friday, Bob Somers, Delta’s senior vice president of global sales, sent a video message to the airline’s corporate customers — a key source of revenues and profits for the business. Large corporations rely on airlines like Delta to carry their employees on important business trips, and many of those road warriors also got caught up in the Delta flight cancellations last month. Corporate travel managers had to help many stranded employees get to their destinations and back home.

“This is a time for us to truly be humble. Part of being humble is understanding and accepting the fact that we let you down — our most valued customers. And for that, we are truly sorry,” Somers said. “We acknowledge the immense impact it had on you and your travelers.”

He added that thousands of Delta employees — many who normally work in offices — headed to airports to assist the airline’s front line workforce. They were trying to help customers and handle checked bags that were separated from their owners amid the chaos.

Somers told corporate customers that “we will continue to learn from this,” adding that “we will never stop working to earn that trust.”