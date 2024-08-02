Business

Delta thanks employees with flight passes for working through meltdown

Atlanta-based airline offers workers special flight passes as tokens of appreciation. CEO tells employees it has been a ‘humbling moment’
Delta Air Lines employees were busy Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as operations started to recover from a meltdown that left hundreds of thousands of travelers stranded around the country over the last five days last month. (John Spink/AJC)

44 minutes ago

When Delta Air Lines had an operational meltdown after the CrowdStrike technology outage last month, thousands of the carrier’s employees at reservations centers and airports around the country were left trying to assist passengers stranded after flight cancellations.

They struggled when the airline’s technology systems were not fully operational well after other companies recovered from the outage. Some travelers could see that Delta employees were also weary, exasperated and upset. Others cried or yelled at workers in frustration.

Now, Delta is giving its employees two passes for free confirmed travel as thanks for working through the chaotic five days and the aftermath.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a Friday memo to employees that “this has been a humbling moment for our company.”

“I know it’s been extremely difficult, and I’m deeply sorry for what you have endured. An operational disruption of this length and magnitude is simply unacceptable — you and our customers deserve better,” Bastian wrote. “Your efforts throughout have been nothing short of heroic.”

The two passes allow employees flexibility to plan trips more easily than with their regular employee flight benefits, which generally require flying standby.

“We remain focused on taking care of our customers whose travel plans were disrupted, with refunds, reimbursements, miles and travel vouchers among other things,” Bastian added.

The company is conducting “an intensive analysis of the event,” including information technology, operations and customer care teams, according to Bastian. Feedback from employees will guide lessons learned and future actions, he added.

Also Friday, Bob Somers, Delta’s senior vice president of global sales, sent a video message to the airline’s corporate customers — a key source of revenues and profits for the business. Large corporations rely on airlines like Delta to carry their employees on important business trips, and many of those road warriors also got caught up in the Delta flight cancellations last month. Corporate travel managers had to help many stranded employees get to their destinations and back home.

“This is a time for us to truly be humble. Part of being humble is understanding and accepting the fact that we let you down — our most valued customers. And for that, we are truly sorry,” Somers said. “We acknowledge the immense impact it had on you and your travelers.”

He added that thousands of Delta employees — many who normally work in offices — headed to airports to assist the airline’s front line workforce. They were trying to help customers and handle checked bags that were separated from their owners amid the chaos.

Somers told corporate customers that “we will continue to learn from this,” adding that “we will never stop working to earn that trust.”

About the Author

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

