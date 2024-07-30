Delta Air Lines has hired a law firm to pursue potential claims against Microsoft and CrowdStrike, in the wake of a global technology outage that triggered a meltdown of the Atlanta-based airline’s operations.
CNBC reported Monday that the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner has been hired by Delta for the matter, though a lawsuit has not yet been filed. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed the hiring with an individual with knowledge of the appointment who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The CrowdStrike outage affected companies that use Microsoft systems around the world on the morning of July 19. But for Atlanta-based Delta in particular, the outage triggered problems that the airline struggled to recover from, leading to a massive operational meltdown lasting five days with more than 6,000 flight cancellations.
Thousands of passengers were stranded and stuck in airports during the mass cancellations. The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating Delta and its treatment of customers.
Past meltdowns have cost airlines hundreds of millions of dollars, including the cost of refunds and compensation to passengers affected.
It’s unclear how much liability CrowdStrike could bear.
Spokespeople for Delta and Boies Schiller Flexner declined to comment on the matter. Microsoft and CrowdStrike did not respond to requests for comment.
Boies Schiller Flexner has represented Delta on other legal matters over the years, including in a class-action lawsuit in which 28 million passengers alleged Delta and AirTran Airways colluded to charge baggage fees. The case was dismissed by a federal judge in 2017.
The legendary law firm, cofounded by litigator David Boies, has represented clients ranging from victims of Jeffrey Epstein to the U.S. Department of Justice in its antitrust case against Microsoft. The firm is also known for representing Harvey Weinstein and failed blood-testing startup Theranos.
