Delta Air Lines has hired a law firm to pursue potential claims against Microsoft and CrowdStrike, in the wake of a global technology outage that triggered a meltdown of the Atlanta-based airline’s operations.

CNBC reported Monday that the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner has been hired by Delta for the matter, though a lawsuit has not yet been filed. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed the hiring with an individual with knowledge of the appointment who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The CrowdStrike outage affected companies that use Microsoft systems around the world on the morning of July 19. But for Atlanta-based Delta in particular, the outage triggered problems that the airline struggled to recover from, leading to a massive operational meltdown lasting five days with more than 6,000 flight cancellations.