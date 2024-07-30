Breaking: Young Thug, others will remain in jail for now, new judge rules
Business

Delta hires law firm to pursue potential claims after CrowdStrike outage

The Atlanta-based airline canceled thousands of flights amid crippling technology issues
Delta Air Lines employees were busy Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as operations started to recover from a meltdown that left hundreds of thousands of travelers stranded around the country. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Delta Air Lines employees were busy Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as operations started to recover from a meltdown that left hundreds of thousands of travelers stranded around the country. (John Spink/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Delta Air Lines has hired a law firm to pursue potential claims against Microsoft and CrowdStrike, in the wake of a global technology outage that triggered a meltdown of the Atlanta-based airline’s operations.

CNBC reported Monday that the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner has been hired by Delta for the matter, though a lawsuit has not yet been filed. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed the hiring with an individual with knowledge of the appointment who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The CrowdStrike outage affected companies that use Microsoft systems around the world on the morning of July 19. But for Atlanta-based Delta in particular, the outage triggered problems that the airline struggled to recover from, leading to a massive operational meltdown lasting five days with more than 6,000 flight cancellations.

Thousands of passengers were stranded and stuck in airports during the mass cancellations. The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating Delta and its treatment of customers.

ExploreDOT to investigate Delta amid thousands of flight cancellations

Past meltdowns have cost airlines hundreds of millions of dollars, including the cost of refunds and compensation to passengers affected.

It’s unclear how much liability CrowdStrike could bear.

Spokespeople for Delta and Boies Schiller Flexner declined to comment on the matter. Microsoft and CrowdStrike did not respond to requests for comment.

Boies Schiller Flexner has represented Delta on other legal matters over the years, including in a class-action lawsuit in which 28 million passengers alleged Delta and AirTran Airways colluded to charge baggage fees. The case was dismissed by a federal judge in 2017.

The legendary law firm, cofounded by litigator David Boies, has represented clients ranging from victims of Jeffrey Epstein to the U.S. Department of Justice in its antitrust case against Microsoft. The firm is also known for representing Harvey Weinstein and failed blood-testing startup Theranos.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

What the Delta meltdown means for its future
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Delta CEO, in Paris for the Olympics, says outage-related cancellations should end...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US is investigating Delta's flight cancellations and faltering response to global tech...
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

DOT to investigate Delta amid thousands of flight cancellations
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America

Hyundai pursues adding hybrid car production to Georgia EV plant11m ago
Georgia ports face choppy business seas as strike threat looms33m ago
Bain’s Laura Miles on AI, authenticity and leading global industries
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Updated: Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members1h ago
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches