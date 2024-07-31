“This cost us a half a billion dollars,” he said, including lost revenue and tens of millions of dollars a day in compensation to customers and hotel costs.

While other companies were able to restart operations after the CrowdStrike outage, for Delta it triggered problems that the airline struggled to recover from, leading to a massive operational meltdown lasting five days with more than 6,000 flight cancellations.

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

That’s because even after Delta got systems back up and running, the airline’s crew management system remained overloaded and dysfunctional. Thousands of passengers ended up stranded and stuck in airports during the mass cancellations. The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating Delta and its treatment of customers.

Atlanta-based Delta has hired law firm Boies Schiller Flexner to pursue potential claims against Microsoft and CrowdStrike.

“We have no choice,” Bastian said. “You can’t come into a mission critical 24/7 operation and tell us we have a bug.”

He added that Delta had more than 40,000 servers it had to physically reset, “and they didn’t all come back on the way they left when they went off.”

“We’re looking to make certain that we get compensated, however they decide to, for what they cost us,” Bastian said.

One issue for many companies is that standard software license agreements typically shield software makers from much of the liability for outages, according to Jeffrey Vagle, an assistant professor of law at Georgia State University with expertise in cybersecurity law.

“It’s very difficult to hold software vendors liable for their software because of these liability limitations that are in most software terms and conditions,” Vagle said. But, he said, “Delta is maybe not necessarily looking to win in court, but to force a settlement. Because I don’t think CrowdStrike wants to be in the news any longer.”

On Wednesday, Bastian spoke with Squawk Box hosts in Paris, where Delta is a sponsor of Team USA at the Olympics. Bastian’s departure to Paris last week for the Games as Delta was still grappling with the effects of flight disruptions prompted criticism from some.

From Paris, Bastian said the impact of the outage has “been a wake-up call for me.”

“How do you rethink the fortification?” Bastian said. “We thought we had the best between Microsoft and CrowdStrike. In fact, they’re integrated. That’s what caused a lot of the slowdowns because it was hard to kind of decouple them.”