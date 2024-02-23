Lake Herrick at UGA: Things to know about area where a student was found killed

The wooded area at the University of Georgia where a student was found dead on Thursday is located in a park with trails and a lake.

It is also adjacent to the Intramural Fields, long used for recreation and club sports competitions on the Athens campus. The complex includes grass fields, tennis courts and pickleball courts.

Oconee Forest Park, which includes Lake Herrick, is located about a mile south of Sanford Stadium. The 60-acre park is operated by the School of Forestry, according to the school’s website. A system of trails offers places for running, walking and mountain bikes. The lake also includes a boardwalk and pavilion.