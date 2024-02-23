Georgia News

Lake Herrick at UGA: Things to know about area where a student was found killed

Athens-Clarke County police block traffic and investigate at the UGA intramural Fields after the body of a woman was found with found in the woods near Lake Herrick in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Athens-Clarke County police block traffic and investigate at the UGA intramural Fields after the body of a woman was found with found in the woods near Lake Herrick in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)
By AJC Staff
28 minutes ago

The wooded area at the University of Georgia where a student was found dead on Thursday is located in a park with trails and a lake.

It is also adjacent to the Intramural Fields, long used for recreation and club sports competitions on the Athens campus. The complex includes grass fields, tennis courts and pickleball courts.

Oconee Forest Park, which includes Lake Herrick, is located about a mile south of Sanford Stadium. The 60-acre park is operated by the School of Forestry, according to the school’s website. A system of trails offers places for running, walking and mountain bikes. The lake also includes a boardwalk and pavilion.

The park is just west of Georgia Route 10 Loop, also called the Athens Perimeter Highway.

ExploreAuthorities identify student found dead on University of Georgia campus
Lake Herrick in Athens at the University of Georgia on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. A female nursing student was found dead nearby on Thursday.

Credit: Fletcher Page

icon to expand image

Credit: Fletcher Page

A sign marks the entrance to the UGA Intramural Fields and Lake Herrick. (UGA School of Forestry and Natural Resources)

Credit: UGA

icon to expand image

Credit: UGA

About the Author

AJC Staff